Sharon Fulwood
Sharon Fulwood
Community

Gallery: Heaps on offer at Rocky Disability Expo

Lachlan Berlin
24th May 2021 12:00 AM
A smorgasbord of Central Queensland disability service providers were up for show during a regional expo travelling around Queensland.

The Regional Disability Expo was held in Rockhampton on Friday, May 21 and showcased more than 20 stalls for Rocky and Capricorn Coast residents to see what NDIS services were on offer.

The expo recently visited Townsville and Mackay, and will head to the Fraser Coast, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba later this year.

Event co-ordinator Sharon Fulwood said the expo helped people with disability, support workers, support co-ordinators and carers to make informed decisions of products and services they wanted to use.

“It’s really exciting to bring to regional Queensland what they bring to metropolitan areas quite regularly,” she said.

“The whole idea is there’s always new products and services coming onto the market all the time, and it does change.

“Sometimes it changes monthly, let alone yearly.”

Rockhampton Regional Disability Expo. PIC: Contributed
Rockhampton Regional Disability Expo. PIC: Contributed

There were also activities available like a petting zoo, farm animals and bath salt workshops.

She said people were surprised with how many services were on offer.

This year, the event had 10 extra booths compared to the 2019 event.

“That’s a big jump for something this size,” Ms Fulwood said.

“I always find new stuff. I’m always trying to keep my database up to date so I can contact everybody in the region who does a service or product.”

Imprint Care client liaison worker Raechel Finn said the expo was a great opportunity for people to come down and see what’s available with their home care assistance service.

“It’s been amazing. The outcome today has just been so great. We didn’t expect it to be this big,” she said.

“It’s been a great opportunity to network, both with potential clients and with potential support workers and staff.”

