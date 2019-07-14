Gallery: Highlights reel of Rocky's best River Festival yet

WHILE official crowd numbers are still unknown, if were you listen to the people on the street, the 2019 Rockhampton River Festival was the best one yet.

Thousands flocked to the Rockhampton CBD and Fitzroy Riverbank for the three-day celebration to immerse themselves in all manner of arts, culture, entertainment, food options.

A big strength of the festival was the variety of the options available for the visitors of all ages.

Whether it was enjoying a cabaret, rock or jazz music performance, or visiting the pooches at the neon dog park or posing next to massive inflatable sculptures while browsing market stalls munching on Brazilian BBQ and Dutch Pancakes or revisiting the fun of your childhood on the Ferris Wheel, there was something for everyone.

Given that Adani was the major sponsor for the festival, it was targeted by Stop Adani protesters seeking to disrupt the event on Friday evening before being moved on by police.

After visiting on the Friday night, Phene Williams shared an amazing array photos she captured of the festival onto social media along with a "huge congratulations” to the organisers.

While she couldn't estimate how many people were there, she described it as being "absolutely packed”.

"The atmosphere was amazing, it was fun, lots of entertainment and they had catered for every age group,” Williams said.

"Plenty of food stalls even though there were still massive line ups and the Ferris wheel was very popular.

"The markets were great, the kids loved the ladies on stilts and the indigenous dancers was great to watch and the different stages with different entertainers was excellent as well.”

Locals Austin Brosnan, 15, Deborah Brosan, and Dharma Brosnan, 17, said it was the best River Festival they had visited. Leighton Smith

Peta Haenke also lavished praise on the Rockhampton Council describing the festival as a "superb event” with a "great vibe” where everyone from the very young to the very old were out there enjoying themselves.

She said it was stunning the way the historical buildings were lit up, and there was a great variety of live entertainment, food and market stalls.

"It was all so well planned and thought out with lovely surprises everywhere, it was an extremely well put together and thought out event. Congratulations to all involved, simply spectacular,” Ms Haenke said.

Journey's End Creations stall holder Cassie Ruff, 33, said it was noticably more busy at this year's festival. Leighton Smith

In her second year as a stall holder at the festival, Rockhampton local Cassie Ruff, 33, said things were much busier this time around with plenty of customers flocking to purchase her personalised cushions, home wares and gift wares.

"The community is out and supporting all the stall holders and spending money so it's great,” Ms Ruff said.

"It's definitely a lot bigger than it was last year, they've spread out a lot more but there's heaps of entertainment and things to do for kids and things to see for adults.”