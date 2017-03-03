SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

IT'S not every day a house with fantastic mountain views goes on the market.

This house in Whiteley Street, Frenchville has recently gone on the market with expressions of interest closing on March 28.

It features six-bedrooms on the crest of a quiet, private hillside cul-de-sac and is on 21100 square metres of land, set against the backdrop of the Mount Archer National Park.

It has a barbecue area which over looks a creek and waterfall (when it rains).

Inside, there is an open plan family room and kitchen with a massive walk-in pantry.

There is also a rumpus room with bar which flows into one of the two undercover patio areas attached to the house.

Further rooms include a formal lounge / dining area, family bathroom with a spa bath and additional well-placed vanities. The laundry is large with built-in cupboard's, wall mounted ironing board, double basin and additional shower. It features air-conditioning and ceiling fans.

The home has a double lock up automated / remote garage with side access and a concrete driveway.

In the 'orchard area' there is ample space for sheds, storage and additional parking.

The property is five minutes from Frenchville State School and 15 minutes from the CBD.