GALLERY: Hollywood home in the hills of Rocky

ENJOY your very own taste of Hollywood in Rockhampton!

This outstanding, prestige property gives you and your family the opportunity to live like a movie star.

This fabulous home enjoys a premium position in The Range - Rockhampton's most desirable suburb - with extensive views and offering ultimate privacy.

Originally built by one of the region's leading orthodontic surgeons, this home offers its owners and guests a stunning, exclusive "Hollywood style” residence.

Positioned on 848sqm and planned thoughtfully to capture the cool breezes and magnificent views over the Botanical Gardens, this residence offers a unique, secure and private lifestyle with ample space to spread out.

Spread over two spacious levels, people will be blown away by the impressive staircase which greets visitors to this stunning Hebel brick home.

Other features include electronic gates leading to a palm lined driveway ushering you to the main entrance of this magnificent home.

Inside there are four spacious double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, and two bathroom suites including the main with spa.

A modern designer kitchen offers a panoramic vista over the Botanical Gardens with stainless steel appliances and plenty of bench space.

There are multiple living and dining spaces inside this spacious home.

A spectacular full length covered terrace is designed to capture the ample views, making it ideal for day-long living and entertaining.

The expansive outdoor entertaining area has a sparkling in-ground pool, spa and cabana.

For the motoring enthusiast, the garage would easily fit two or three cars with plenty of storage space.

There is also an air-conditioned gym/office at the rear of home.

Ducted A/C, split system A/C, plantation shutters, and quality drapes are spread throughout this home.

Agent Robyn Bentley said the sellers were motivated vendors with a genuine reason to sell.

16 Bishop St, The Range

Price: $850,000

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

2 car spaces

No inspections are currently scheduled.

Contact Robyn Bentley on 0417 705 250 to arrange an appointment.

"It really is a beautiful house in keeping with the Gone with the Wind style,” she said. "The house was originally built by one of the region's leading orthodontic surgeons and the current owners are only the second owners.

"The property has an extremely grand staircase to welcome visitors as they open the huge double doors leading inside.”

Mrs Bentley said there were three bedrooms downstairs and a large lounge room.

A big room off the front could even used as a gym, office or storage area, she said.

"Extra high ceiling upstairs gives this home a real Hollywood feeling especially with the gorgeous chandeliers,” Ms Bentley said.

"Outside there's a large deck which takes in magnificent views and a huge kitchen.

"This home would ideally suit a professional couple with school age children as it has a very low-maintenance garden.

"Not forgetting of course, that all important pool out the front for those sticky summer months.”

Call 0417 705 250 to arrange your inspection.