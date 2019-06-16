GALLERY: How did the Rocky Show fare this year

ROCKHAMPTON Show has been a huge success, with large crowds pouring in the gates from across the region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow confirmed in her column there had been over 23,000 people through the gates on Thursday alone.

She said the $5 entry fee made it affordable for families to attend.

10,754 people visited the Rockhampton Show last year, 13,000 down on the previous year.

The last combined agricultural and amusement ride show, in 2017, attracted 24,000 visitors.

