Rocky show: Georgia and Billie McDonald.
GALLERY: How did the Rocky Show fare this year

Aden Stokes
by
16th Jun 2019 8:19 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Show has been a huge success, with large crowds pouring in the gates from across the region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow confirmed in her column there had been over 23,000 people through the gates on Thursday alone.

She said the $5 entry fee made it affordable for families to attend.

10,754 people visited the Rockhampton Show last year, 13,000 down on the previous year.

The last combined agricultural and amusement ride show, in 2017, attracted 24,000 visitors.

Have a look through our 2019 Rockhampton Show gallery.

