L-R Rhonda Graham and Rick Dingwall at The Caves Agricultural Show.
L-R Rhonda Graham and Rick Dingwall at The Caves Agricultural Show.
GALLERY: How many people attended The Caves Show?

Sean Fox
28th Apr 2019 1:59 PM
ABOUT 900 people flocked through the gates at The Caves Showgrounds for the town's annual agricultural show over the weekend.

An enjoyable day, this year's event on Saturday saw a rise in the amount of trade exhibits at the show, and the first ever barbecue competition.

The stud cattle events proved to be a popular fixture of the show.

Moura's Hayden Hanson was awarded junior steward while the title of junior parader was granted to Henry Gray of Marlborough.

He'll go on to represent The Caves at the Mount Larcom Show in June.

And Mackenzie Leeson from Moura was awarded a junior judge while the supreme champion in the led beast exhibit went to D. Whitney from Glenlands.

The team behind the event wished to thank all volunteers and sponsors who made the event possible.

