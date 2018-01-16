GALLERY: Iconic GKI business gets tropical makeover

NEW OWNERS: Keppel Water Sports owners Shane and Dot Bonney recently purchased the island's iconic Rainbow Hut, now known as Tropical Vibes.

NEW OWNERS: Keppel Water Sports owners Shane and Dot Bonney recently purchased the island's iconic Rainbow Hut, now known as Tropical Vibes. Contributed

THROUGH the iconic shark jaws on Great Keppel Island you'll find one of the island's first attractions has undergone a tropical makeover.

New owners of the former Rainbow Hut, Shane and Dot Bonney, have transformed the 30-year-old business into a new haven for tourists, Tropical Vibes GKI.

What was once a boutique shopping location for tourists visiting Great Keppel Island, became dated and neglected since the closure of the island's main bustling resort.



This prompted the owners of Keppel Water Sports to take the leap into the new venture and expand their business on the island permanently.

"Revamping and continuing to operate the iconic shop is something we are very passionate about, wanting to add our own personal touch,” Dot said.

Owning the iconic shop was a dream of theirs for the last three years and she was excited it was finally opened officially.

Shane and Dot bought the business back in March but it has only just appeared on the radar with brand new refurbishments and social media pages.

After some major renovations, Dot said the new business was nearing the final vision she'd always wanted.

"We still have a few things to do like offer more seating and some surface changes, but it's nearly there,” she said.

"People have such great memories of this shop and everyone has been really supportive of the changes.”

Tropical Vibes GKI embodied the relaxed feeling of the island paradise with brand new clothing, decor, food and alcohol now available with the "second to none” view of the ocean.

"People can come and grab a drink from our drink window and enjoy the best view on the island,” she said.

Tropical Vibes GKI marketed itself as having the cheapest beers and burgers on the island, making visitors flock to the new hang-out.

A huge roof had been erected for more shade areas as well.

Happy customers were also raving about the new addition to the island saying the renovations looked "fantastic”.

"Service was friendly and excellent considering the large number of customers... Relaxed in the shade checked out the merchandise all while listening to local music, very pleasant experience,” Leanne Sampson-Palmer said on a review to their Facebook page.

Tropical Vibes GKI is open seven days a week. Head to it's Facebook page to keep up to date.