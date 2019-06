ICONIC music and 1960s fashion were on display earlier this month when The Cathedral College students performed the college's latest production, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.

Past student, Celeste Hack made her directorial debut with the production which was shown at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on June 7 and 8.

