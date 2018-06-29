GALLERY: Inside this prestigious Range home up for auction

This premier colonial home situated in the hills of The Range is featured as the House of the Week. INSET: Riley Neaton.

ELEGANT, prestigious and detailed doesn't even begin to describe today's House of the Week - 12 Wheatcroft St in The Range.

Set on a luxurious block, this colonial style home sits on a huge 1,214m2 block.

Filled with natural light, the entire property has been renovated and restored to stunning glory.

Ray White Rockhampton sales associate, Riley Neaton, said the home is one of a kind.

"It's a beautifully restored, colonial style home with press metal,” he said.

"There is a lot of hand-crafted timber on the property.

"It's immaculate, nothing needs to be done.”

The previous owner has had the property for about 15 years and did the work over time.

"She did it how she would like it but keeping the history of the house and the character,” Mr Neaton said.

The flowing floor plan offers both outdoor and indoor living with many areas for entertaining guests.

The rear of the home widens through timber bi-fold doors onto a spacious verandah with glass decking.

The glass decking then leads to the resort style pool, which has a well-established garden feature area.

Towards the back there is a timber area with enough space for a large lounge or even table and chairs.

The sight of the pool will make you forget the world and feel like you are holidaying at home.

The home is filled with four generous sized bedrooms.

The master bedroom hosts a large dressing room, and ensuite which has a spa bath and an office that overlooks the pool.

The kitchen is breathtaking with luxury and style.

It features marble bench tops with a tiled wall. Set just off the verandah, it has lots of light and four Venetian windows. The cupboards are sleek and white with timber accents.

European stainless steel kitchen appliances have been installed along with a focal piece chandelier to finish off the kitchen.

Adding a touch of uniqueness, there is a dining booth with stools at the end installed.

The formal dining room is located just off the kitchen for easy access and is a central point of the home with many doorways.

With a pressed tin metal ceiling, there is also a hand blown chandler hanging from above.

There is space for two cars in the garage at the front of the home.

Outside, the garden has been more than well maintained and laid.

There is an automatic pop-up lawn sprinkler system to water the lawns as well.

For the ultimate security, there is a video surveillance installed and the home is fully-fenced.

There is also rear access to the block from Marris Street.

From the hills of The Range, the home encompasses views of the city which will never grow old.

Located in a one block, local traffic only, it is walking distance to the grammar schools, hospital and central amenities.

So far there has been around 20 inspections.

"It's really close to the hospital, grammar schools, it's a blue chip suburb,” Mr Neaton said.

"All the handcrafted pieces of timber in the house, all the fixtures and fittings.

"There is a lot more in it meets the eye.”

The property is going to auction next month rather than a for sale arrangement.

"You can't put a price on it, how the home presents, the quality of it,” Mr Neaton said.

Homes of the same calibre have sold recently through auction.

Mr Neaton said four properties have been sold in The Range in the $800k plus mark at auction.

”Definitely excited to have it, they don't come up very often,” he said.

"We have noticed a lot of buyers and activity in that top end.”

Anyone could buy it, he said.

"Could be a grazier, a family. a doctor from the hospital, its open to all parties really,” Mr Neaton said.