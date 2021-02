The under-14 and under-16 divisions of the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Junior Carnival are being played in Rockhampton this weekend.

The region’s best under-14 and under-16 cricketers are this weekend battling it out in the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Junior Carnival in Rockhampton.

Play started on Saturday and continues Sunday on wickets at Kalka Shades and Victoria Park.

The under-11 division of the carnival is being held in Biloela, with the under-12 teams in action in Emerald.