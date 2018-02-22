GALLERY: Keppel Coast's race season off to a flying start
MOTOCROSS: Motorbikes have made way for bulldozers at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon race track.
The heavy equipment has rolled in to level land that will allow for the installation of 40 start gates.
President Paul Warr said it was going to be an exciting year for the club, which also planned to extend the 1.1km race track by 400m.
"The main focus is the new start area, and we are working to a deadline on that,” Warr said.
"We want to have the gates installed so we can get a couple of meetings under our belt before hosting a round of the CQ titles at the end of June.
"The track will remain in full use while the renovations are taking place.”
The club's 2018 season got off to a flying start, with 130 riders taking part in the first race meeting on Sunday.
Warr said there were several highlights on the day.
"We had some really big numbers in the junior classes, which is really promising for the club,” he said.
"There were a few new faces, some of them we recognised from the come and try day we held the week before.
"It was good to see them competing for the first time and the feedback from them was that they really enjoyed it.”
Warr said the next event on the calendar was the Reef2Beef Interclub Series, run in tandem with Rockhampton Motocross Club.
The first round will be held on March 17 and 18 and the second round the following month.
RESULTS
- Ladies: Jaymie Ein 1, Emily Bailey 2, Pippa Wilkings 2
- Masters 33+: Christopher Hammond 1, Steven Jones, Craig Cruickshank 3
- Senior unlimited: Aaron Hutton 1, Jacob Shields 2, Dylan Hocking 3
- Senior lites: Aaron Hutton 1, Jacob Shields 2, Kam Watson 3
- Clubman open: Alan Cornick 1, Luke Brook 2, Brett Donaldson 3
- Clubman lites: Matthew Becker 1, Emily Bailey 2
- Junior lites: Cooper Torr 1, Braeden Krebs 2, Sam Warren 3
- 85cc 12-U16 years: Braeden Krebs 1, Clayton Hodges 2, Mathew Groves 3
- 85cc 9-U12 years: Mason Russell 1, Koby Tate 2, Thomas Gleeson 3
- 65cc 10-U12 years: Mason Russell 1, Koby Tate, Ella Gleeson 3
- 65cc 7-U10 years: Lachlan Polson 1, Beau Tate 2, Bella Burke 3
- 50cc auto: Isaac Brady 1, Cooper Downing 2, Bella Burke 3
- 50cc demo: Rhys Spencer 1, Blake Becker 2, Braxton Stafford 3