GALLERY: Keppel Coast's race season off to a flying start

Jacob Shields was among the 130 riders who took part in the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's opening event on Sunday.

Jacob Shields was among the 130 riders who took part in the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's opening event on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK180218amotox17

MOTOCROSS: Motorbikes have made way for bulldozers at Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon race track.

The heavy equipment has rolled in to level land that will allow for the installation of 40 start gates.

Photos View Photo Gallery

President Paul Warr said it was going to be an exciting year for the club, which also planned to extend the 1.1km race track by 400m.

"The main focus is the new start area, and we are working to a deadline on that,” Warr said.

"We want to have the gates installed so we can get a couple of meetings under our belt before hosting a round of the CQ titles at the end of June.

"The track will remain in full use while the renovations are taking place.”

The club's 2018 season got off to a flying start, with 130 riders taking part in the first race meeting on Sunday.

Brett Donaldson tears up the track. Allan Reinikka ROK180218amotox13

Warr said there were several highlights on the day.

"We had some really big numbers in the junior classes, which is really promising for the club,” he said.

"There were a few new faces, some of them we recognised from the come and try day we held the week before.

"It was good to see them competing for the first time and the feedback from them was that they really enjoyed it.”

Warr said the next event on the calendar was the Reef2Beef Interclub Series, run in tandem with Rockhampton Motocross Club.

The first round will be held on March 17 and 18 and the second round the following month.

RESULTS