Parker, Sam and Emily Hill at the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Aden Stokes
News

GALLERY: Kites take to the sky at Festival of the Wind

Aden Stokes
11th Apr 2021 4:28 PM
Hundreds of Central Queenslanders turned out for the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday.

Cawarral resident Emily Hill said this was the first time she and her family had been to the Emu Park Lion's Club event at Bell Park.

Mrs Hill said she enjoyed seeing all the different kites up in the sky.

She said this was the first time her son Parker had flown a kite.

"He is enjoying it so much," she said.

"It's such a great activity for the kids. It gets them outside to learn something new.

"We will absolutely be back next year."

To see photos from the event, check out the gallery below.

emu park festival of the wind photo gallery
