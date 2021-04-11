GALLERY: Kites take to the sky at Festival of the Wind

Parker, Sam and Emily Hill at the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Aden Stokes

Parker, Sam and Emily Hill at the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Aden Stokes

Hundreds of Central Queenslanders turned out for the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday.

Cawarral resident Emily Hill said this was the first time she and her family had been to the Emu Park Lion's Club event at Bell Park.

Mrs Hill said she enjoyed seeing all the different kites up in the sky.

ROK110421FestivaloftheWind: Hundreds of people turned out for the Festival of the Wind in Emu Park on Sunday, April 11.

She said this was the first time her son Parker had flown a kite.

"He is enjoying it so much," she said.

"It's such a great activity for the kids. It gets them outside to learn something new.

"We will absolutely be back next year."

