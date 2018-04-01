Menu
CHALLENGE: one of the participatns crab tying contest at Krabtastic Allan Reinikka ROK310318akrabtas
GALLERY: Krab-cracker response to Keppel event

Kerri-Anne Mesner
1st Apr 2018 4:23 PM

BUZZING. That was one word an organiser of this year's Krabtastic used this afternoon to describe the after effect of Saturday's event.

Collette Ollett was still in shock when she spoke with The Morning Bulletin after lunch - and the reason for that was double-fold.

Not only did Krabtastic attract more than double the expected number of people, the vendors who travelled from all over to sell their merchandise were calling and emailing the day after the 2018 event to book the same site for the 2019 event.

Krabtastic figures

  • Expected 2000-3000
  • Over 7000 attended
  • One stallholder sold $3500 in crab pots
  • Stallholders already booking for next year's event
  • Over 400 rocks placed in local parks for children

Ms Ollett said one stallholder, who travels all over the state to festivals and markets, remarked they had never seen anything like what took place at Keppel Sands on Saturday.

She said one vendor sold $3500 of crab pots.

"I've now got people ringing me to say they want the same spot next year,” Ms Ollett said.

For an event that hadn't been on the streets for 10 years, with a similar event run at a local pub with a different name, it's "amazing” the numbers Krabtastic organisers attracted to the Easter weekend.

"We intend to keep it flowing,” Ms Ollett said.

"We've got it down pat.”

She said one of the keys to the events success was the marketing strategy.

Another key factor was the Pied Piper type strategy where organisers placed Krabtastic logos on rocks and placed them randonly throughout local parks, and then posted on Facebook where children could find the rocks. One rock equalled one entry into a draw for an X-Box. The rule was one rock per child.

Just over 400 rocks were placed in parks ahead of the Krabtastic event.

"One little girls slept with her rock under her pillow,” Ms Ollett said.

She said she got the idea from an event she went to in Perth.

Krabtastic is a community run event where a committee was formed from members of seven community groups and profits are now split between them. It took the committee 10 months to organise this event.

