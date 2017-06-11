GALLERY: Law Ball steps back to roaring 20s

THE GLITZ and glamour of the prohibition era was alive and well in Rockhampton over the weekend as the 19th Biennial Rockhampton Law Ball transported guests back to the roaring 20s.

More than 200 people donned their finest for the Speakeasy themed event which was the first to be held in Headricks Lane's recently completed Upper Level venue space.

Central Queensland Young Lawyers Association president Robert Rooney was blown away by the entire evening and praised guests for their outfit efforts.

"We didn't have much in the way of expectations but it hit the mark on nearly every front. Good food, good venue and really good entertainment from Silky Fuzz and Speakeasy Swing Hard,” Mr Rooney said.

"What we wanted to do was bring the Law Ball back to its roots a bit more and do something special and I think we did that.

"Everyone went all out for the theme, they really dressed up and looked fantastic.”

In terms of the venue, Mr Rooney could not fault Headricks Lane's Upper Level.

"About a year ago we heard they (the venue owners) were taking over the space downstairs and were talking about doing a function room at the same time so we asked them if they could do the Law Ball,” he said.

"The fit-out only finished on Thursday this week so it was a bit of a rush but it looks great. I think the venue room will do really well. It's very different and it's quite easily presentable.

"Headricks were exceptional in terms of just what they were doing with their service. It was just really good quality.”

Mr Rooney said the 2017 even had a strong focus on supporting local business, while also bringing the law community together.

"Rockhampton has probably one of the most collegial communities as professionals go so the Law Ball is very important. It has been going since about 1980,” he said.

"The committee was also trying to support local businesses as much as possible by spreading it out and they appreciated that.

"The charity auction went quite well and all of the funds raised from that and the raffles will go to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.”

Mr Rooney wished to thank the following event sponsors: