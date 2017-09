IT WAS a day filled with trucks and cars to raise awareness for the local trucking industry and its workers.

With aims to grab the public's attention, dozens of trucks paraded from CQUniversity all the way to Yeppen roundabout and back into the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The CQ Convoy family fun day was a success with locals making their way to the event to check out the vehicles and Eat St.

Check to see if your picture was snapped while you were out and about.