GALLERY: Mad Hueys boys lose their barra virginity in CQ

MAD TIMES: The Mad Hueys boys visited the Capricorn Coast this week to catch their very first barra

WITH a combined online following of close to half a million people on Instagram and Facebook, the Mad Hueys talking up (and posting about) Yeppoon is a big deal.

Four of the Gold Coast lifestyle and clothing brand phenomenon's members were in the region this week, including Damon Nichols, Shaun Harrington and "Captain Blackbeard”.

And they're pretty sold.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin at the current Coal Train site alongside owner Karla McPhail today, the boys said they were pretty stoked with the biggest prize they could have asked for - their first barramundi.

"We have never caught a barramundi before and it has been on our hit list to come up, and we have been talking about a trip like this for so long and the opportunity came up with the guys from Hooked (Fishing Charters),” Damon said.

"We said, we're on, get the boys together we're going to Yeppoon.

"It was a bit of a slow start but in the end we all caught one. It was a trip of a lifetime really.”

Damon said he would recommend the area to anyone.

"We have only spent the one day here so I can't talk highly enough of the place we went fishing... it was amazing and really quiet, and the fish were something you only get to catch once in a lifetime,” he said.

"We loved it, it was so fun.”

Mr Blackbeard, who requested to be called Captain Blackbeard and was hesitant to remove his shades, said the people in the area were just as amazing as the fishing.

"The boys... were talking about these amazing, metre plus barra and it got me excited,” Mr Blackbeard said.

"The fishing was so consistent.”