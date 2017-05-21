Gallery: Man's best friend walks for the RSPCA

IT'S the walk to fight animal cruelty and they came in droves from backyards and kennels right across the Rocky region to make their voices heard. From chihuahuas to Irish Wolfhounds and just about everything in between, these were the loved and cared-for pooches standing in solidarity with those who aren't so lucky and the RSPCA, the organisation that fights for their cause.

It also served as a reminder that on Sunday, June 4 is Pets in the Park $10 micro-chipping day, so your pet will always be connected to you, no matter where he may end up.