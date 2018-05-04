GALLERY: Memories made at St. Brendan's College Formal

ST BRENDAN'S College transformed into a "Starry Winter's Night” on Saturday.

This year's seniors celebrated the college's biggest night of celebration in style, with thousands of fairy lights that lit up the college hall.

Pampas grass and baby's breath also set the scene.

More than 400 people attended and mingled, which included 97 students and their partners.

They were joined by their parents and college staff. The memorable night was filled with music, dancing, fine food and local band Good Night Scrub who rocked the night away.

Students and their partners found creative ways to arrive on the red carpet; from muscle cars to Kombi vans, John Deere tractors to mowers.

The highlight of the night was a special mother-son dance.