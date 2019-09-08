Menu
HAPPY SMILES: Sophie Jensen, Jake Jensen, Madonna Rowe, Isobel Jensen and Mikayla Bills at the Oceania Hockey Cup.
GALLERY: More than 1500 turn out for explosive hockey action

Aden Stokes
8th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
MORE than 1500 spectators have filled the stands at Kalka Shades as the Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams went head-to-head in an explosive weekend of hockey.

The Oceania Cup resembled a mini Commonwealth Games, according to Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam.

The best-of-three series will see the winners qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Check out our photo gallery below to see if you captured cheering on the teams this weekend.

