GALLERY: More than 1500 turn out for explosive hockey action

HAPPY SMILES: Sophie Jensen, Jake Jensen, Madonna Rowe, Isobel Jensen and Mikayla Bills at the Oceania Hockey Cup. Liam Fahey

MORE than 1500 spectators have filled the stands at Kalka Shades as the Australian and New Zealand men's and women's teams went head-to-head in an explosive weekend of hockey.

The Oceania Cup resembled a mini Commonwealth Games, according to Hockey Australia president Melanie Woosnam.

The best-of-three series will see the winners qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Check out our photo gallery below to see if you captured cheering on the teams this weekend.