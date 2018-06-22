GALLERY: Morning Bulletin goes undercover at war games

12.35pm:

THIS weekend, a journalist from The Morning Bulletin will get a taste of army life after being invited to experience Operation Hamel first-hand.

Ms Conway-Dodd, 21, is preparing to spend the night in the cold outdoors before watching a major dawn battle operation tomorrow.

Over coming days, we will bring you updates from the field.

12pm:

Heading to Shoalwater Bay the morning, journalist Zhanae Conway-Dodd boarded a Multirole Helicopter MRH-90 on route to Glen Airfield where she met with Task group Griffin.

Glen Airfield is made up of personnel from the First Aviation regiment of Darwin and the Fifth Aviation Regiment from Townsville.

The first task of the day was a tour around the camp set up and airfield.

The next 24 hours will be an action packed taste of army life.

More to come.