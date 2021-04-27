GALLERY: Mount Chalmers community commemorates Anzac Day

Invited guests singing the Australian Anthem at the Anzac Day service at Mount Chalmers. From left: Secretary of the Mount Chalmers Community History Centre Sue Hutchinson, councillor Adam Belot, president of the Mount Chalmers Community History Centre Marie Hawes, Adrian de Groot, Mayor Andy Ireland, CSC, OAM representing Legacy Brian Hollins, and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Picture: Contr

Residents of the Mount Chalmers community gathered on Sunday to commemorate Anzac Day.

The Mount Chalmers History Centre hosted the Anzac Day service, which was well attended by the local community.

The Anzac Day address was delivered by CSC, OAM representing Legacy, Brian Hollins, and Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland delivered The Ode.

The Last Post was played by bugler from the Salvation Army, Graham Ivers.

It was the first time the service was hosted on the former Mount Chalmers Primary School oval.

See the gallery below for photos from the Mount Chalmers Anzac Day service.

