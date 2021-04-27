GALLERY: Mount Chalmers community commemorates Anzac Day
Residents of the Mount Chalmers community gathered on Sunday to commemorate Anzac Day.
The Mount Chalmers History Centre hosted the Anzac Day service, which was well attended by the local community.
The Anzac Day address was delivered by CSC, OAM representing Legacy, Brian Hollins, and Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland delivered The Ode.
The Last Post was played by bugler from the Salvation Army, Graham Ivers.
It was the first time the service was hosted on the former Mount Chalmers Primary School oval.
See the gallery below for photos from the Mount Chalmers Anzac Day service.
Photos
MORE ANZAC GALLERIES:
Thousands at Emu Park 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service
ROCKHAMPTON MARCH: Anzac Day 2021 photo gallery