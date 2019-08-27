Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATING CULTURE: Isabella Dransfield and Kai Mardon immerse themselves in this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Moura.
CELEBRATING CULTURE: Isabella Dransfield and Kai Mardon immerse themselves in this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Moura. Christine Lucht
News

GALLERY: Moura students celebrate NAIDOC Week

by Christine Lucht
27th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON July 25 and 26, Moura State School and Moura High School celebrated NAIDOC Week with their principals Miss Laurel Bowkett and Mr Joshua Duff (who without them we would not have been able to hold this event) and the parents.

Without the support of the sponsors, we would not be able to have this event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The theme for NAIDOC in 2019 was Voice, Treaty, Truth.

NAIDOC Week celebrated the invaluable contributions the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made - and continue to make to our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

- Christine Lucht

naidoc week photo gallery tmbcommunity whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    premium_icon 'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    News Report claims more people will die unless government intervenes

    Livingstone votes to make itself more transparent

    premium_icon Livingstone votes to make itself more transparent

    News The move giving the public a look in at closed-door LSC business

    CQ's homelessness issues addressed by region's governments

    premium_icon CQ's homelessness issues addressed by region's governments

    Politics After gaps and shortfalls were identified, the governments respond.

    Why these CQ ladies joined world biker relay

    premium_icon Why these CQ ladies joined world biker relay

    News Women hitting the road on two wheels aren't getting enough support