GALLERY: Moura students celebrate NAIDOC Week

CELEBRATING CULTURE: Isabella Dransfield and Kai Mardon immerse themselves in this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Moura. Christine Lucht

ON July 25 and 26, Moura State School and Moura High School celebrated NAIDOC Week with their principals Miss Laurel Bowkett and Mr Joshua Duff (who without them we would not have been able to hold this event) and the parents.

Without the support of the sponsors, we would not be able to have this event.

The theme for NAIDOC in 2019 was Voice, Treaty, Truth.

NAIDOC Week celebrated the invaluable contributions the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made - and continue to make to our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

- Christine Lucht