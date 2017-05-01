Gallery: Mt Morgan celebrates in style for annual bash

MT MORGAN transformed into a sea of glitz, glamour and colour as the historic town celebrated 40 years of its Golden Mount Festival.

Across three days, thousands of returning locals, current residents and regional visitors partied in style.

Festival president Eve-Lyn Rogers said on a whole it was "outstanding".

"A lot of people came back for our 40th year, it was wonderful to see," she said.

"The main street crowd was a bumper. One of the biggest we have seen for quite a few years with reports of 8-10,000 people.

"Most of the events were really well supported. The fireworks show on Sunday was terrific.

"But probably the best sight was the procession. Mt Morgan State School has now won three in a row for the best overall float.

"They really get into it. This year we had a music and fashion theme so all the kids decked out with hippie bands for a 1960s flower power float. It was fantastic."

The running of the cutter was taken out by Cutter Cowboys, who beat Rocky Road Runners for the second year straight.

Mt Morgan Raptors won the junior cutter.

A proud Mt Morgan resident since 1974, Eve-Lyn celebrated her town's fame and fortune with the masses.

Over the years she has been secretary and president. She has seen the festival in its heyday and in its struggles.

"My family first travelled up on the rail motor line. I was only nine-years-old but I remember it like yesterday," she recalled.

"I love living here. No matter how long you go away for you come home and everyone knows your name.

"It started just before the mine closed, so the first 10 years were massive then the festival's success ebbed and flowed with time.

"When they changed the May Day holiday the festival nearly died. Everyone knows it is on the May Day weekend and we love it."

This year the event was well supported by the Rockhampton Regional Council and Events Queensland, which Eve believed took it to new heights.

"I just want to say thanks to all the sponsors, the Mt Morgan SHS P&C who did an amazing job," she said.

"To our small committee who pulled together and friends of the festival and just for the whole community for supporting the festival as they always do."