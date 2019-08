A group shot of the "Milky Goddesses" from the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area outside the iconic Customs House on Quay St.

A group shot of the "Milky Goddesses" from the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area outside the iconic Customs House on Quay St. JODI MCFARLANE

CENTRAL Queensland mothers gathered in Rockhampton's CBD last week to celebrate World Breastfeeding Day.

The "Milky Goddesses” of Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast took part in a special photo shoot outside the city's Customs House to raise awareness of the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

An array of photos were taken by Jodi McFarlane of Postcard Perfect Photography and Naomi Hoare.

See our gallery for a select few of the photos from the shoot.