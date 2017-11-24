Menu
Formal photo spread: North Rockhampton State High School glamour

Tahlia Crone and Partner.
North Rockhampton State High School students dressed in their very best for their school formal.

View the gallery below and grab a copy of today's Morning Bulletin for the eight-page lift-out.

The Morning Bulletin will be rolling out formal features in print and online over the coming weeks, up next is:

  • Saturday, November 25 - Emmaus College
  • Tuesday, November 28 - The Cathedral College
  • Wednesday, November 29 - Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
  • Thursday, November 30 - Rockhampton State High School

