GALLERY: Our top 12 Rocky and Yeppoon formal favourites

From Emmaus College, Conor Toman and Hilke Graz. Does anyone else get the Peaky Blinders experience with this suit? Conor brings the fashion fun with a 1920's inspired flare. Contributed.

THE past couple of weeks, The Morning Bulletin has featured the finest frocks and stunning suits of 2017's school formals.

From vibrant reds to beautiful blues, vivacious vintage lace and swarve suits, the style just keeps getting better and better each year.

Among the popular styles of 2017, we could see the blokes donning blue suits as far as the eye could see.

Red and cobalt blue gowns were also a winner for the women as well as two piece frocks rocking the red carpet.

To pay tribute to the amazing styles of 2017's formal scene, The Morning Bulletin has decided to share some of our favourites from the year.

Here are our top 12 favourites:

