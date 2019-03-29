GALLERY: Over 42 nations represented at Heights College

UNITY: In what resembled an opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, a Parade of Nations was held to celebrate the first Missions assembly for 2019 at Heights College in North Rockhampton.

CHINA, Zimbabwe, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, America and Japan were some of the countries that filled a recent Heights College assembly with the vibrant colours of their flags and national dress.

More than 42 nations were represented within the student population, taking part in a spectacular ceremony that celebrated our cultural heritage.

"Developing an appreciation and respect for all cultures is important to us as we educate young people to take their place in the world,” said parade organiser Kaye Head.

"Such a parade of nations powerfully represented the rich cultural diversity that reflects the Heights College community.”