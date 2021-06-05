GALLERY: Pam Moore Netball Carnival Day One

Jacobbe McBride Full Profile Login to follow

75 junior teams from across Central Queensland and beyond converged on the Gladstone netball courts for the Pam Moore Netball Carnival on Saturday.

Games were played at a frantic place by teams from as far as Monto, with players looking to steer their teams to victory against their opponents.

Sunny and warm conditions greeted players and spectators which added to the spectacle of athleticism and finesse on display.

Gladstone Netball Association president Carmel McErlain told The Observer it was a fantastic feeling for Pam Moore netball to resume following a Covid-19 interruption.

"It is great to see as many teams back the year after it was postponed due to Covid," she said.

"Today is our junior carnival and tomorrow is our senior carnival."

Ms McErlain said her committee had worked very hard to get the carnival off the ground.

"We have had some fantastic sponsors behind us this year including Gladstone Regional Council and over a dozen local small businesses," she said.

"The support has been invaluable."

