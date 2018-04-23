GALLERY: Parks score draw, next rival red-hot Souths

CLOSE CONTEST: Park Avenue's Emma Holden takes on a Sparks' opponent in the CQ League game at Kalka Shades on Saturday, which ended in a 2-all draw.

CLOSE CONTEST: Park Avenue's Emma Holden takes on a Sparks' opponent in the CQ League game at Kalka Shades on Saturday, which ended in a 2-all draw. Chris Ison ROK220418chockey4

HOCKEY: Park Avenue Brothers came from behind twice to finish with a 2-all draw with Sparks in CQ League action at the weekend.

Parks were down by a goal at half-time before striker Latisha Willie evened it up early in the second with a handy field goal.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Sparks got the ascendency again before Parks player Tyneille Madden converted a penalty corner to make it 2-all.

Parks was awarded another corner on full-time but were unable to convert and had to settle for a draw.

Co-coach Robert Sweeney said his players failed to make the most of their opportunities.

"We had our chances, most definitely, we were just a little disjointed.

"We're still working on our combinations and need to get some consistency there.

"One positive is that we are managing to stay in the contest even when we get behind on the scoreboard.”

Sweeney said Madden produced her trademark solid performance at the back and received good support from Tori-Lee Cutts and Mardi Daley, who both had "strong, gutsy games”.

Parks have had three wins, a draw and a loss so far this season and will finish the round against Southern Suburbs, who are running hot and have scored 23 goals in their past two games.

"That will be a good test and give us an indication of just where we're sitting,” Sweeney said.

RESULTS