Riders hit the trails at Seeonee Park on Sunday for Round 3 of the 2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ Cross Country Series.
Sport

GALLERY: Perfect weather, fast trails make for great racing

Pam McKay
by
30th Jul 2018 8:00 PM
MOUNTAIN BIKING: Fifty-one riders hit the trails at Seeonee Park for Round 3 of the 2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ Cross Country Series on Sunday.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said there was some quality racing, with Michael England powering to victory in the elite men and Kristin Edwards taking the honours in the female elite.

"It was a good turnout considering there were so many other events on Sunday, including the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival,” he said.

"The weather was absolutely perfect and the course was dry and fast.

"I think a lot of riders were excited to be back racing at Seeonee Park which, once upon a time, were the only trials we had in Rockhampton.”

Witten said a strong contingent of riders made the trip from Gladstone and there was a number of new riders, particularly in the sport class.

There were also three or four father-son combinations who competed.

Witten said the Seeonee trails did not offer a lot of respite for riders, who had to keep pedalling and pedalling hard the whole way.

With some tight competition across all classes, the final round of the cross country series on September 16 at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve would go a long way in deciding the overall winners.

"The sport class has thrown up some different winners each round and the novice has turned up some new names as well so we'll be watching those with interest,” Witten said.

The club's next event will be the third and final round of the gravity enduro series on September 2 at First Turkey.

RESULTS

  • Elite men: Michael England 1, Grant Burkhardt 2, Craig Thomas 3
  • Female elite: Kristin Edwards 1, Zara-Lee Goodson 2
  • Female sport: Tracey Jackson 1, Conny Reddig-Kleynhans 2
  • Masters: Craig Avenell 1, Roger Hetherington 2, Ryan Ely 3
  • Novice: Graham Walters 1, Stewart Butler 2, Darren Harvey 3
  • Sport men: Benjamin Harzenberg 1, Dane Powell 2, Joshua Edwards 3
  • Super masters: Lewis Marshall 1, Paul Nahrung 2, Tim McCall 3
  • Under-12: Mitchell Burkhardt 1
  • Under-15: Jordan McCann 1, Alex Burkhardt 2, Harrison Becker 3
  • Under-19: Ben Lacey 1, Heath Lambert 2, Ben Stanley 3
first turkey mountain bike reserve mountain bike riding rockhampton mountain bike club seeonee park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

