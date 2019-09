L-R Manaia Harbutt, Shelley Tane and Siahlee Harbutt at the Petting Zoo.

FRENCHVILLE Sports Club’s Petting Zoo proved very popular with Rocky residents over the weekend.

Large crowds poured through the gates of Ryan Park, eager to see what cute critters were waiting for them inside.

While the reptiles and farm animals were the main attraction of the day, face painting, inflatables and balloon art also proved popular.

