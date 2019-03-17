GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

FOOTY FANS: The Field family - Brent Field (left), Blake Field, Kim Field and Holly Field - were loud and proud in their support for the Capras at Browne Park last night.

Liam Fahey

HUNDREDS flocked to see Central Queensland's Capras rugby league team, hoping they would kick their season off with a win.

Before the game started, a minute of silence was marked to solemnly pay tribute to those who died in the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sadly, the Capras weren't triumphant, losing 16 -36 against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Despite the loss, plenty of people in our gallery below were photographed having a good time at the game.