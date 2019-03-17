GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game
HUNDREDS flocked to see Central Queensland's Capras rugby league team, hoping they would kick their season off with a win.
Before the game started, a minute of silence was marked to solemnly pay tribute to those who died in the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Sadly, the Capras weren't triumphant, losing 16 -36 against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.
Despite the loss, plenty of people in our gallery below were photographed having a good time at the game.