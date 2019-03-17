Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOTY FANS: The Field family - Brent Field (left), Blake Field, Kim Field and Holly Field - were loud and proud in their support for the Capras at Browne Park last night.
FOOTY FANS: The Field family - Brent Field (left), Blake Field, Kim Field and Holly Field - were loud and proud in their support for the Capras at Browne Park last night. Liam Fahey
Local Faces

GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

Leighton Smith
by
17th Mar 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS flocked to see Central Queensland's Capras rugby league team, hoping they would kick their season off with a win.

Before the game started, a minute of silence was marked to solemnly pay tribute to those who died in the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Sadly, the Capras weren't triumphant, losing 16 -36 against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Despite the loss, plenty of people in our gallery below were photographed having a good time at the game.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
capras out and about social gallery tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Roof cut off vehicle to get to injured

    premium_icon Roof cut off vehicle to get to injured

    Breaking 8.20am: Two car-crash near Rockhampton

    ‘Latest trick’ to delay Adani megamine

    premium_icon ‘Latest trick’ to delay Adani megamine

    Business Protection groups have found another potential flaw in Adani's plan

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:47 AM
    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:20 AM
    Resident surprises young intruder coming through back door

    premium_icon Resident surprises young intruder coming through back door

    News 10.50am: Two boys, aged about 13, fled down the street

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:04 AM