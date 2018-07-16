Menu
Sweet and cuddly
GALLERY: Pomeranian pups take over park

Tobi Loftus
16th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
QUEENS Park became of a sea of Pomeranians on Saturday as the annual meet up for owners of the breed gathered in the iconic park.

Kandice Orford said she had owned a Pomeranian since she was four years old.

"I grew up with Pomeranians," she said.

"They're such a gentle dog, cuddly and sweet."

Morgan Prior brought her three dogs Armani, Mimco and Georgio to the event.

"Their personalities are so versatile, you can take them anywhere," she said.

"They come in all shapes and sizes.

"I love how their size doesn't determine their personality, one of them will go off and bark and be a cattle dog if she has to."

Ms Prior said she got the first of the three dogs, three years ago.

"I could honestly own about 10 of them if I had the choice," she said.

The meet-up was organised by Erin Kehoe-O'Shea, who said it was the group's second ever meet-up.

"I started it as I wanted to quite selfishly attend one myself," she said.

"I hadn't seen one in Toowoomba, so thought the best way to attend one would be to hold it myself."

