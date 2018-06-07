GALLERY: Prestigious homes for sale in premier Rocky area

The home is situated on a massive block with ample room to the family to run around on.

The home is situated on a massive block with ample room to the family to run around on. Professionals Real Estate

TWO HOUSES.

Two very different from one another, but both situated on Rocky's most prestigious suburb, The Range.

Immaculately presented, 51 Glencoe Street boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is situated on a more than spacious block.

The home is set on a rare lot of land with 1,583sq m there is more than enough room for the family to run around on.

"It's got great side access, electronic gates, great frontage," Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Rockhampton agent Penny Keating said.

"It's very flat and there is a lot of the property you don't see from the street."

The size of the land is one it's biggest selling points.

"We do see them but they are becoming rarer," Ms Keating said.

"It is unusual for people coming to Rockhampton to see such beautiful homes on such a large block."

The gardens and lawn have been professionally landscaped with regular upkeep.

Around the back, there is a secret garden, perfect for sitting in to enjoy a morning or afternoon tea.

Electronic gates have been installed allowing for the property to be "tidy and secure".

The one of a kind home is built on a gently sloped hill, as the home goes from high at the front and low in the back.

"So you can grow old there and not have to worry," Ms Keating said.

This high location creates a constant breeze in the home, with a light and airy flow.

The wrap around covered veranda behind French doors providing ample room for all year round entertaining.

It also provides a great vantage point for looking over the city and the landscape of the Berserker mountains by day and twinkling lights by night.

There is flat access from the home to the garage which itself has room for two large four-wheel drives and space leftover for storage.

RECENT SALES IN THE RANGE

7 Boldeman St- $348,000

125 Cambridge St- $570,000

22 King St- $487,000

24 Mary St- $390,000

84 West St- $350,000

252 Archer St- $419,000

3 Athelstane St- $1.37 million

56 Henry St- $466,500

Inside the home, the central hallway takes you through polished pine floors and tongue and grove walls with intricate beautiful Colonial fretwork.

"It's in perfect condition lots of rooms open on to verandah," Ms Keating said.

The large family kitchen has much storage than you can imagine and is centrally located within the home.

The floorplan is versatile with a large family rooms and another private lounge room at the rear of the home.

The current owners purchased the home three years ago and have since given it a fresh coast of paint and put air conditioners in throughout.

Coming off Agnes street, Glencoe st is highly sought after.

"It's a great suburb, eastern slopes of The Range," Ms Keating.

"It's a great street people want to be in.

"Close to the Grammar schools, close to the Allenstown shops.

"You can walk everywhere and with a versatile timetable at school now it's handy."

Priced at $699,000, the owners have decreased the asking amount significantly.

"It's a fair drop, they are moving on and just meeting the market," Ms Keating said.

Reports in the latest real estate data have suggested sales in The Range have increased.

"The numebrs of sales has grown exceptionally across the board," Ms Keating said.

"There is increasing demanding for quality homes in quality locations.

"There is a growing confidence in the Rockhampton real estate market and we are seeing that in the increasing number of sales which is very gratifying."

Down the way near the back of the gardens is 8 McCamley Street.

The four bedroom, two bathroom home is for sale through Mr Real Estate with agent James Allen.

There is a bit of history behind the school, it was originally built by the principal of Crescent Lagoon School in 1985.

The current owners purchased it in 1988 and have been in for just over 30 years.

With many fond family memories, the owners are looking to move into retirement and downsize.

The front full-length desk has "stunning views across the Yeppen Lagoon".

It was dual living, with bedrooms upstairs and a lounge room upstairs and downstairs.

On the interior, it has been freshly painted with an updated bathroom and laundry.

The home is lined with Cryprus Pine and a New Guinea Wood kitchen.

"There is also solar panels on the roof and solar hot water," Mr Allen said.

Out the back there is a saltwater pool for those hot Central Queensland days.

A good size at 683sq m, the home is elevated as well.

"There has been interest, I don't think it will be on the market for too long," Mr Allen.

"It would be great for 30-35 year demographics, established families wanting to upsize."

It is situated in the "perfect location".

"It's in a super quiet pocket," Mr Allen said.

"A five minute walk to the botanic gardens.

"It is a sought after street.

"It's not a new home but if you are looking for a brick home on the range it's the one."

Mr Allen said homes in The Range are also quick sells.

"We don't carry too much on the range because everything we put on the range sells so quickly," he said.

"It shifts within days to weeks."