GALLERY: 'Proud pelican' wins Colours of Isaac competition

A STUNNING image of a pelican on Hoods Lagoon has pulled on the heartstrings of judges, winning the Colours of Isaac Photography Competition.

The annual contest saw amateur, hobby and professional photographers enter from across the Isaac Region with the winners announced at St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend.

Isaac Regional Council Councillor Jane Pickels said Ms Rathbone's image truly captured this year's theme, "Wetlands, Waterways and Beaches”.

"The Colours of Isaac Photography Competition had 29 photos entered,” Cr Pickels said.

"From stunning sunrises, to the rich and colourful flora and fauna, the images were truly inspired.

"I would like to thank everyone who entered Colours of Isaac this year and congratulate our winners.

"This year all entries were voted upon by the public on the Isaac Regional Council Facebook page.

"The five entries with the most 'likes' moved into the finals, which were judged by Cherrie Hughes, myself and seasoned photographer Damien Carty from Minco Photography.”

The Colours of Isaac photography competition is run as part of the St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend.

Entries were open to everyone with the goal of capturing Isaac's unspoilt beauty.

Colours of Isaac photography competition winners:

First prize: Proud Pelican, Victoria Rathbone (Clermont)

Second prize: Float your Boat, Catrina Gollan (Middlemount)

Third prize: Greener on the Otherside, Catrina Gollan (Middlemount)

Colours of Isaac finalists are available to view at Isaac Regional Council's webpage: https://www.isaac.qld.gov.au/coloursofisaac.

For more information visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au, phone 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227) or visit an Isaac Regional Council office.