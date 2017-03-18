34°
News

GALLERY: Putters channel the luck of the Irish at race day

18th Mar 2017 2:51 PM
L-R Brittany McHugh, Emma Rewald, Taleisha Bennier and Olivia Galloway at St Patrick's Day Races at Callaghan Park.
L-R Brittany McHugh, Emma Rewald, Taleisha Bennier and Olivia Galloway at St Patrick's Day Races at Callaghan Park. Liam Fahey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Hundreds turned out to Callaghan Park today hoping to channel some Irish luck and score a St Patrick's Day Race win.

Were you snapped by our photographer?

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  callaghan park entertainment gambling races st patricks day whatson

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

CRACKDOWN: Plan to put three-month ban on crabbing

CRACKDOWN: Plan to put three-month ban on crabbing

MP leading the charge on a three-month ban on crab taking

GALLERY: Putters channel the luck of the Irish at race day

L-R Brittany McHugh, Emma Rewald, Taleisha Bennier and Olivia Galloway at St Patrick's Day Races at Callaghan Park.

Were you snapped by our photographer at the St Patrick's Day Races?

Shop owner crushed old man's wrist over payment

Ian Peter Oram was found guilty of serious assault in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Customer assaulted during payment dispute

UPDATE: Crews have left the scene of dance school fire

Dance students have been evacuated after an industrial shed caught on fire in Park Avenue.

The industrial shed complex was evacuated by fire crews

Local Partners

GALLERY: Putters channel the luck of the Irish at race day

Hundreds turned out to Callaghan Park today for the St Patrick's Day Races, hoping to score a win

UPDATE: Crews have left the scene of dance school fire

Dance students have been evacuated after an industrial shed caught on fire in Park Avenue.

The industrial shed complex was evacuated by fire crews

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Rockhampton choir gets classic and classy

GLAM: (L to R) Annette Murray, Glenn Beattie, Mary Davies, Birgit Nedela, Irene Gauntlet, Amanda Hopkins.

You're invited to an evening singing, music and frivolities

Local bar celebrating all things poetry

Jodie van de Wetering at The Red Dahlia Bar.

The Red Dahlia Bar will host its first poetry night this weekend

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

THE results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Large Neat Gable Home On 1012m

39 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This Park Avenue gable home is of a generous size with 3 bedrooms, sleepout and study. The hard expensive work is done with the home being restumped in steel and...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $180,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $509,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

PARENTS PARADISE, KIDS ADVENTURE LAND!

11-13 Laura Close, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 4 $530,000 NEG

Situated on 1 acre, this large, low set, unique, family home is located in a prestigious cul-de-sac and provides the ultimate family living lifestyle! The massive...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...

Stylish Home – Serious Seller!

12 Eagle Place, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Buy in an estate where the living is family orientated. Designed and built by DR Moore constructions quality and attention to detail is guaranteed. Including...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!