Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Black player Dylan Nicholson in full flight against the NSW Blues at the 2018 Australian Country Water Polo Championships, being played in Rockhampton.
Queensland Black player Dylan Nicholson in full flight against the NSW Blues at the 2018 Australian Country Water Polo Championships, being played in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK240518cwaterpolo2
Sport

GALLERY: Queensland teams in the mix at water polo titles

Pam McKay
by
25th May 2018 10:08 AM

WATER POLO: Queensland is a good chance of featuring in both the men's and women's semi-finals at the Australian Country Water Polo Championships being played in Rockhampton.

Fourteen teams are contesting the event, which started on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday at the Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Six Rockhampton representatives are playing for Queensland - Lily Kele in the Queensland Black women, Katie Hipgrave in Queensland Maroon women and Nathan Doble, Sean McDonald, Sam Newsome and Will Etherington in Queensland Black men.

Tournament director Isabella Andersson said there had been some exciting games played on the opening two days.

Queensland Black is travelling well in the men's draw, while New South Wales are dominating the women's competition.

Andersson was glowing in her praise of the city's aquatic centre.

"We're really enjoying being in Rockhampton,” she said.

"Everyone is loving the facilities, they're among the best I've been to.”

Action continues from 9am today, with the finals to be played tomorrow.

australian country water polo championships rockhampton second world war memorial aquatic centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Show rides in limbo after organisers' dispute

    Rockhampton Show rides in limbo after organisers' dispute

    News The Showman's Guild of Australasia will not attend the event after ongoing dispute with the Rockhampton Show Society

    • 25th May 2018 11:04 AM
    2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

    2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

    Whats On Artists will range from Indie, Pop, Rock and Country

    Mysterious diesel spill on Yeppoon Rd

    Mysterious diesel spill on Yeppoon Rd

    News Inbound traffic lane to Yeppoon now open

    • 25th May 2018 10:59 AM
    Cyclones building to full force, says coach

    Cyclones building to full force, says coach

    Sport Rocky team primed for local derby at Hegvold tonight

    Local Partners