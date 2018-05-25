GALLERY: Queensland teams in the mix at water polo titles

Queensland Black player Dylan Nicholson in full flight against the NSW Blues at the 2018 Australian Country Water Polo Championships, being played in Rockhampton.

WATER POLO: Queensland is a good chance of featuring in both the men's and women's semi-finals at the Australian Country Water Polo Championships being played in Rockhampton.

Fourteen teams are contesting the event, which started on Wednesday and finishes on Saturday at the Second World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Six Rockhampton representatives are playing for Queensland - Lily Kele in the Queensland Black women, Katie Hipgrave in Queensland Maroon women and Nathan Doble, Sean McDonald, Sam Newsome and Will Etherington in Queensland Black men.

Tournament director Isabella Andersson said there had been some exciting games played on the opening two days.

Queensland Black is travelling well in the men's draw, while New South Wales are dominating the women's competition.

Andersson was glowing in her praise of the city's aquatic centre.

"We're really enjoying being in Rockhampton,” she said.

"Everyone is loving the facilities, they're among the best I've been to.”

Action continues from 9am today, with the finals to be played tomorrow.