GALLERY: Rain can't stop riders at Rocky Rumble

BMX: A torrential downpour washed out racing on the opening day of the weekend's Rocky Rumble but riders still got to put their skills to the test on Sunday.

The 200-strong field was able to compete after a dedicated band of volunteers from host club Rockhampton set to work early Sunday to get the track back in racing order.

Rockhampton BMX Club president Dean Hood said Saturday's cancellation meant the program was modified to include three heats and a final in each class, rather than five heats, a semi-final and a final.

"We missed out on some racing but all in all it still ended up being an awesome weekend,” he said.

"After putting so much work into getting everything ready for the event, it was disheartening when the rain came but the good thing was we came back and were able to get the track up and running again.

"Everyone was really impressed that we were able to do that and the riders, particularly those who had travelled, were really happy that they got the chance to compete.”

Hood said it was exciting to see a number of Rocky riders feature on the podium.

Adam "The Hurricane” DeNys led the way, taking the win in the hotly contested men's super class from club mate Scott Thomasson in second.

Rockhampton also featured in the women's equivalent, with Erin Rook second and Shakara Long coming in third.

Its riders enjoyed success across the board, among them Mason Benson who won the under-5 boys sprocket class through to Nat Bunt who took the honours in the 35-39 years women's cruiser class.