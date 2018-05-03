Menu
WHAT A VIEW: The unique waterfront property on Livingstone Lane has amazing ocean views and will go under the hammer next weekend. Built in the eary 90s, the home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and a spacious downstairs area just metres from the beach.
GALLERY: Rare beach front gem set to go under hammer

Shayla Bulloch
3rd May 2018 12:01 AM
WAKE up on the shores of your own private beach in this rare real estate opportunity to secure a slice of paradise just metres from the sand.

Nestled on a quiet strip of homes in Cooee Bay, this darling Queenslander is set to go under the hammer next weekend at auction.

Principal at Elders Real Estate, Peter Moss said the rare property was too good to miss.

"These properties don't come up very often so the interest we have had has been from people who have been waiting patiently for these kind of buys,” Mr Moss said.

Peter Moss from Elders Real Estate will be holding the auction of 13 Livingstone Lane nexrt weekend. Contributed

The spacious 680sq m allotment on Livingstone Lane has been an "extremely popular” holiday rental destination before the current owners decided to sell up after 12 years.

The three bedroom, one bathroom home is a modest structure sheltered from winds with a generous balcony to enjoy a morning cuppa overlooking the Keppels.

Mr Moss said interest had been high on the property and expected a number of confirmed bidders to throw their hands up next Saturday.

"Both local people and farmers from the west have showed interest in this property,” he said.

"Some have expressed their interest to utilise the land as well.”

Mr Moss said the auction was timely with the conclusion of Beef Australia 2018 on May 12.

"We thought it would be an ideal time to hold the auction to get the best price,” he said.

The unique waterfront property on Livingstone Lane has amazing ocean views and will go under the hammer next weekend. ELDERS

Although Mr Moss couldn't disclose the expected sale price, he said it was a "one of a kind property” gaining big interest.

"Neighbours are excited to see who buys the property and we are just really looking forward to the auction,” he said.

The auction will be held on site at 13 Livingstone Lane on Saturday, May 12 at 1pm.

RECENT CAPRICORN COAST HOME SALES

Contact Peter Moss at Elders Real Estate on 0411 666 080 for more information.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

