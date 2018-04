Dave Farrell snapped this fantastic shot of his red cattle dog, Rusty cooling off in a cattle trough with curious Brahmans among the cattle watching on. Dusty loves running around his Alkoomi Adventure Farm and Campground at Marmor, south of Rocky.

READERS sent in their best photos from around the region encapsulating the beauty of Central Queensland and all things in it.

See some of the best below: