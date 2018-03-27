GALLERY: Record field hits First Turkey for gravity enduro

Max Kirby tears up the trails in the gravity enduro series opener at First Turkey on Sunday.

Max Kirby tears up the trails in the gravity enduro series opener at First Turkey on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: A 58-strong field has taken part in the biggest gravity enduro event the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club has ever staged.

The riders competed across six classes in Round 1 of the 2018 Giant CQ Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve on Sunday morning.

Rocky's Cody White raced to victory in the elite men, while his sister Kristy-Lee White finished second in the open women to Jodi White.

Club president Dan Witten said it was an excellent turnout, with a large number of juniors and some new faces among the competitors.

"It was the biggest enduro we've ever held, the previous best was 38,” he said.

"It was great to see the excitement and energy among the riders on Sunday.

"The little bit of rain we had over the last few days meant the tracks were in the best shape they could be for that sort of racing.”

Ben Hartzenberg competing in Round 1 of the 2018 Giant CQ Gravity Enduro Series at First Turkey.

Witten believes the regular social rides conducted by the club have contributed to an increase in rider entries.

Sunday's record participation comes a week after 64 riders took part in the club's three-hour cross country day/night event at Seeonee Park.

"I think people who are enjoying the trails socially build up their confidence and that familiarity makes them comfortable enough to then take them on competitively,” Witten said.

"I think the number of new riders the sport is attracting also speaks volumes about the quality of tracks that we have here in Rockhampton.”

The club's next event will be Round 1 of the cross country series at First Turkey on April 15.

