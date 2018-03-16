GALLERY: Records tumble at Masters state titles in Rocky

MAKING A SPLASH: Clive Robinson powers through the water on day three of the 2018 Masters State Championships in Rockhampton yesterday.

SWIMMING: More than 50 records, including 12 national records, have been broken in the first three days of the 2018 Masters State Championships being staged in Rockhampton.

A field of 198 swimmers from across Queensland and interstate have been in action at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Blistering times have been the order of the day as a number of swimmers have etched their names into the record books.

Leading the way is Alan Carlisle from Miami Masters Club on the Gold Coast.

He broke the state 50m breaststroke record twice before breaking both the state 100m and 200m breaststroke records.

The titles, co-hosted by the Caribeae Masters Rocky Crocs and the Mackay Sinkers, started with the 1500m freestyle long course on Wednesday and will wind up with 10 individual and relay events tomorrow.

Competitors will then have the chance to wind down at an ocean swim at Emu Park on Sunday.

Crocs' committee member John Oberle said there had been some fantastic swimming and the event had been running like clockwork.

"There have been a number of records broken. The swimmers have put in a lot of training and the results are there,” he said.

"The feedback we have received from the swimmers and the clubs involved has been brilliant.

"They've been impressed from day one and they can't speak highly enough of the facilities.”