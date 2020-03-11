News GALLERY: Regional Women’s Network lunch JANN HOULEY, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au JANN HOULEY Full Profile Login to follow 11th Mar 2020 3:47 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 Were you snapped during the Regional Women’s Network lunch? Photo gallery here: Photos View Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Who is CQ’s Inspirational Women of the Year for 2020? News “She talked about being in the first in her family to undertake postgraduate studies and how she sees herself as a mentor in raising other women up.” 11th Mar 2020 4:02 PM premium_icon Two new Gold Coast coronavirus cases confirmed Health Two more cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded on the Gold Coast, taking the total number of cases in Queensland to 20. 11th Mar 2020 3:53 PM premium_icon Network Ten CEO quits: ‘Hardest decision of my life’ Business Network Ten boss Paul Anderson says calling it quits with the free-to-air broadcaster has been the “hardest decision of my life”. 11th Mar 2020 3:41 PM premium_icon The areas where you’re likely to have your car stolen in CQ Crime Queensland Police Service data has revealed where and when car thieves regularly target cars in the Rockhampton region 11th Mar 2020 3:41 PM premium_icon Party boat millionaire escapes alleged ‘car crash’ kidnap Crime Police say a staged car accident on party boat owner Joe Elias was planned for days and the millionaire businessman barely escaped. 11th Mar 2020 3:35 PM premium_icon Attempted sale of stolen quad at road house News Police became aware of a transaction underway at the roadhouse and approached the defendant. 11th Mar 2020 3:30 PM