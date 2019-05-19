GALLERY: Relay For Life Rockhampton 2019

RELAY FOR LIFE: Danielle Duke, Karen McNamara and Jenny Kuhn at Relay For Life.

HUNDREDS of Rockhampton locals came together this weekend to turn the oval at CQUniversity into a sea of purple.

The popular annual event haelps raise vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

Rockhampton saw 76 teams and about 836 participants, raising $116,218 at last count on the Cancer Council website.

The top five teams were Cherry Calendar Girls ($10,633), Intrepid Walkers ($6,857), A Cure Would Be Sweet ($6,034), Connect The Docs ($5,625) and CHEEKY CHEERLEADERS ($5,362).

The top five participants were Thomas Olman ($1,420), Louise Williams ($1,282), James Lye ($852), Ammelia Turner ($811)and Ella Barnett ($700).