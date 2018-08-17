GALLERY: Retirement village unveils stage two

LUXURY LIVING: John McDonald and his wife, Gina, relax in the new recreation area of the Oak Tree Retirement Village.

JOHN McDonald and his wife, Gina, started a new chapter about 18 months ago.

After searching for their own piece of paradise, the couple moved into Oak Tree Retirement Village at Norman Gardens.

Prior to his retirement, Mr McDonald, 71, had worked as a diesel fitter within the mining industry for many years which took him around the country.

After meeting his wife in 1995, the pair have since lived across the region.

The couple were living in Emerald some years ago when the mining downturn unfolded, which forced them to move.

They shifted to the Sunshine Coast, but it wouldn't be long before they packed their bags and moved back to Emerald.

Mr and Mrs McDonald made another move - this time to Gracemere - where they lived for three to four months.

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs McDonald had been on the hunt to find a retirement village to live in - a search which had proved to be unsuccessful until they found the Oak Tree Retirement Village.

Yesterday they watched stage two of the complex be unveiled which included a recreational centre, a bowling green, and swimming pool.

Located on Foulkes St, potential residents have a variety of options to choose from with a total of 12 villas now on site.

The prices range from a two bedroom duplex for $295,000 to a three bedroom duplex for $345,000.

Contact village manager Desley Cowley on 0400 824 936 for any enquiries.