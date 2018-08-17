Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUXURY LIVING: John McDonald and his wife, Gina, relax in the new recreation area of the Oak Tree Retirement Village.
LUXURY LIVING: John McDonald and his wife, Gina, relax in the new recreation area of the Oak Tree Retirement Village. Sean Fox
News

GALLERY: Retirement village unveils stage two

Sean Fox
by
17th Aug 2018 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN McDonald and his wife, Gina, started a new chapter about 18 months ago.

After searching for their own piece of paradise, the couple moved into Oak Tree Retirement Village at Norman Gardens.

Prior to his retirement, Mr McDonald, 71, had worked as a diesel fitter within the mining industry for many years which took him around the country.

After meeting his wife in 1995, the pair have since lived across the region.

The couple were living in Emerald some years ago when the mining downturn unfolded, which forced them to move.

They shifted to the Sunshine Coast, but it wouldn't be long before they packed their bags and moved back to Emerald.

Mr and Mrs McDonald made another move - this time to Gracemere - where they lived for three to four months.

Meanwhile, Mr and Mrs McDonald had been on the hunt to find a retirement village to live in - a search which had proved to be unsuccessful until they found the Oak Tree Retirement Village.

Yesterday they watched stage two of the complex be unveiled which included a recreational centre, a bowling green, and swimming pool.

Located on Foulkes St, potential residents have a variety of options to choose from with a total of 12 villas now on site.

The prices range from a two bedroom duplex for $295,000 to a three bedroom duplex for $345,000.

Contact village manager Desley Cowley on 0400 824 936 for any enquiries.

norman gardens oak tree retirement village tmbcommunity tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Phoenix rises from ashes for new CQ school subjects

    premium_icon Phoenix rises from ashes for new CQ school subjects

    News New school building comes after two students deliberately lit one of the school blocks in 2016

    Months of work behind school's Strictly Ballroom staging

    premium_icon Months of work behind school's Strictly Ballroom staging

    Art & Theatre This Baz Luhrmann classic is no ordinary high school musical

    Fishers spoiled for choice in usual hunting grounds

    premium_icon Fishers spoiled for choice in usual hunting grounds

    Fishing Weekend looks good, plenty of species on bite

    Weekend entertainment: 72 Hours across the CQ region

    premium_icon Weekend entertainment: 72 Hours across the CQ region

    News Check out what's happening over the weekend.

    Local Partners