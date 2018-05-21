GALLERY: Riders take six-hour test on First Turkey trails

ENDURANCE TEST: Anthony Oakeshott powers into the six-hour event on the trails at First Turkey on Saturday. He and teammate Clinton Daniels completed nine laps to win the team-of-two category.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Anthony Oakeshott and Clinton Daniels, aka the Bouldy Galahs, clocked an impressive win in the team-of-two category in the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's six-hour event.

A field of 58 riders took part in the 10th edition of the popular day/night race held on the trails of First Turkey on Saturday.

Pre-race favourite Sean Hall, of Gladstone, won the solo male six-hour, completing eight laps of the 12km course in a time of 5.25:17.

Rockhampton's Grant Burkhardt put in a gutsy performance to come in second after a flat tyre on the first lap cost him valuable time.

Despite the early setback, he raced hard to also complete eight laps in 5.45:12.

Club president Dan Witten, who tasted victory alongside Lewis Marshall and Graham Hemson in the team-of-three six-hour category, said it was a fantastic day of racing.

"Once again it was a great event and everyone enjoyed themselves out on course,” he said.

"We had pretty strong representation across the board, with plenty of junior, novice and solo riders.

"It really is encouraging to see the novice riders, those new to the sport, get stuck in and put themselves through three or six hours of riding.

"There were riders who really wanted to test themselves and those who wanted to ride with their mates and just have a bit of fun.”

Witten said the team-of-two six-hour category was hotly contested between the Bouldy Galahs and the second-placed G1 team of Joel Robinson and Glen Chadwick.

"Anthony and Clinton were really strong and were consistent for the whole race.

"They just kept punching out fast laps but Joel and Glen pushed them pretty hard.”

Oakeshott said that after he and Daniels had completed their practice run, they set a goal of completing each lap in under 40 minutes.

"We ended up doing that. I did my first lap in 34 minutes but added one or two minutes on the next three.

"I pulled back a bit of time on the last one because I thought Chaddy (Glen Chadwick) would be right on my tail.

"I had a bit of adrenalin pumping then.”

Oakeshott said the track was challenging and offered a "bit of everything”.

"I enjoy the teams events because while they are competitive, they're more fun and a bit more social,” he said.

"I just enjoy riding and the variety of trails we have here is just fantastic.

"I do like competing but it's just good to get out and riding with your mates.”

RESULTS