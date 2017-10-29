GALLERY: River glow run lights up the night

ROCKHAMPTON runners lit up the night as they glowed their way through the town.

On Saturday night the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service launched River Glow, the newest fun run in Rocky.

Event organiser Kirsty Wooler said there were already 600 people registered two days out of the run.

"Our goal was to create a unique, fun, family friendly event that the whole community could be involved in,” she said.

All proceeds raised over the night were donated to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.