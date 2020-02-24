Menu
Red Hot Summer
GALLERY: Rocking out at Red Hot Summer

Michael Nolan
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
GATHERING rain clouds did not dampen the mood as thousands of Toowoomba residents and tourists piled into Queens Park for Red Hot Summer Tour, yesterday.

Tunes from some top Australian bands could be heard across the city.

They included Hunters and Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Toowoomba party animal Vik Ryan was pumped for the gig.

"It is excellent," she said.

"We haven't had anything like this (in Toowoomba) for a long time and it was well worth every penny."

While the ground was sodden Mrs Ryan said the wet conditions added to the fun.

"Thank God we have rain to go with the concert," she said.

"It was good to see all the bands but I was really keen for the Living End."

entertainment music red hot summer 2020
Toowoomba Chronicle

