GALLERY: Rocky building designer cleans up at Qld awards

WIN, WIN, WIN: Rufus design Group, Dale Webb, James Parr and Trevor Rufus with their Building Designers Association of Queensland 2018 awards.

WIN, WIN, WIN: Rufus design Group, Dale Webb, James Parr and Trevor Rufus with their Building Designers Association of Queensland 2018 awards. Allan Reinikka ROK010818arufus1

TWO HOUSES and one industrial building in Yeppoon are the winners of three prestigious state awards for their innovative designs.

Rockhampton building design company, Rufus Design Group was recognised by the Building Designers Association of Queensland at their 2018 Building Design Awards.

The company won top honours in three separate categories.

In Residential Alteration/Additions for Houses from $350, 001 to $800,000 Construction Costs, 11 Kerr St in Meikleville Hill took out the top gong.

The Beach House at 21 Ocean Parade, Cooee Bay, was awarded the best in Residential Design for a New House from $750,001 to $1,000,000.

In New Industrial Buildings, Benloch Industrial Units at 8 Pineapple Drive, Yeppoon was honoured.

Managing Director, Trevor Rufus was very humble when he accepted the awards.

"Ultimately, every award is testimony of the skills of our team,” he said.

"It's our ability to communicate with the client from idea through to completion, that is the true award.

"It's very exciting, I have a great team behind me here and that is the result of a lot of years and work and teams skills.”

Each project had its own design briefs and specifications from the clients.

The Kerr St renovation stands out as the most jaw-dropping as the once dilapidated and neglected beach house was transformed into a modern, stylish home.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The small 11.3m lot was extended in the rear to contain the main bedroom, a balcony on the ground floor and large covered patio off the living room on the upper level, all capturing the 180 degree Capricorn Coast ocean views.

The ground level holds the other bedrooms and facilities. Open plan living on the upper level flows into the patio through a stacker door with glass windows and doors capturing sea views.

A new carport was also installed with video intercom, a timber panel-lift carport door and a 1.8m sandstone screen fence. A new entry porch was built to the side boundary and a timber pergola.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was a big project, it was just a beachfront shack,” Mr Rufus said.

"A very narrow block which was quite challenging.

"The fixed glass wall is important for sea views, we incorporate that in a lot of beach houses.

"The inside was completely modernised and the outside had a lot of sandstone, it gives the whole house a beautiful flavour and earthy feel.”

Mr Rufus said it was particularly interesting to look back at the before photos.

"Walking through the house now, it's just beautiful compared to the fibro shack,” he said.

"It's just amazing what you make if you put enough time and effort in.”

A fresh slate, the Coeee Bay home was built from scratch after the previous home was removed.

It was a challenging block with rocky and sloping headland on 12.5 metres-wide block.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A five-bedroom home was built on three stories of cyclone-rated materials, including a lap pool.

The top two floors have 270 degree ocean views from living areas and bedrooms. The beachfront cliff top exposure has a C3 wind rating of 266 km/h with a mix of reinforced masonry and timber framed walls.

On the ground floor, there is a double garage and fully self-contained two-bedroom accommodation. The middle has another two bedrooms, open plan living overlooking Keppel Bay and access to the patio and lap pool.

The master suite on the top floor is a retreat with a study and micro kitchen with a small ocean side balcony.

The curved roof facade features a combination of textured finish and light-weight, low maintenance fibre cement products with stone highlights to compliment the natural stone headland.

Corrosion resistant materials have also been used to prolong the life of the home.

"It is one of my all time favourites, it's a classic project,” Mr Rufus said.

"It just turned out really well for a challenging site of this size.

"All the work we did on that place was a great result.”

Taking a new angle away from residential, the Benloch Industrial Units was their next award-winner.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The building included three low-impact industrial units. Office spaces were built on the upper level with beam over ground floor carparks.

This utilised the space for parking and access could still be utilised for the warehouse and semi-trailer loading.

The western-facing structure was also installed with solar panels. The facade is facing southeast, allowing for breezes to enter through the large roller doors and adjustable office windows.

"That was an interesting project, we had quite a large site,” Mr Rufus said.

"We turned the layout around until the optimal layout was achieved and we got a good result from that.”

These works have been done in conjunction with professional builders.

"James O'Hanlon pulled off a spectacular build at Kerr Street while Sam Milful and his team at ASM Builders created a unique footprint for the Benloch Industrial project,” Mr Rufus said.

"Murray Osborne and his team at Osborne Constructions managed a very tricky site build to create the Ocean Paradise home at Cooee Bay.”

Rufus Design Group has over 35 years in experience and these recent awards add to the many others they have received.

"I think it is the design skills of our team, we do put a lot of effort into finding designs that are attractive, practical and functional,” Mr Rufus said of why his company won the awards.

"We try to create buildings that are eye-catching, functional, balanced and proportional.

"We are always looking at new ideas and what is happening down south.

"It's a game I will never tire of, it has always been my passion.”