GALLERY: Rocky business takes house from drab to fab

TRANSFORMED: Amanda and Matt and their team transformed this old Queenslander into a modern dream house in six months for their client in Rockhampton. Day to Day Constructions

BY the time Day to Day Constructions were finished with this old Rockhampton Queenslander, it was almost unrecognisable.

The construction company, which is known for its drastic building transformations, redid nearly every aspect of this high set home and according to company co-owner Amanda Day it was "pretty much a whole new house”.

The mammoth renovation took six months to complete and saw a lower level and garage added which called for the whole house to be raised, re-stumped, and moved back 600mm to allow for construction.

Mrs Day said they worked closely with the owners of the home, who chose the colour scheme and fittings, to keep with the theme of the Queenslander style while offering a modern feel.

"On this one in particular we worked with the clients to get it to how they wanted it,” Mrs Day said.

"We tried to keep some of the original elements to fit-in with the original style of the home while still getting that new modern look.”

Building in the lower level, they added two bedrooms, a storage room, living area, bathroom, kitchenette bar, laundry and patio.

"We then constructed a hand-crafted, polished internal timber staircase to access the top level and renovated the complete upper level which consisted of three bedrooms, office, living, dining, kitchen, bathroom, ensuite, walk-in robe and rear deck,” Mrs Day said.

"It took us about six months from start to finish with that reno and it came up beautifully.

"It is pretty much a whole new house as nearly every aspect of it was redone.”

When asked how much a renovation like this one would cost, Mrs Day said it was hard to narrow down a price.

"It's sort of hard to put a dollar value on how much a renovation like this would cost as it all depends on the fixtures and fittings inside and it's sort of hard to put a price on that as it can vary on the clients selection,” she said.

While this was one of the construction company's bigger projects, they are no strangers to daunting renovations.

"We've done a few like that before so it wasn't extremely difficult but it did have some challenges obviously,” Mrs Day said.

Mrs Day said her favourite part of this renovation was transforming the top level.

"I guess the upstairs of this house was my favourite part because there is such a huge change,” she said.

"The most rewarding thing is seeing the house before and then creating something totally different and modern.”

Starting in 2005, Day to Day Constructions have built several homes, undertaken lots of renovations as well as commercial work such as shop fit-outs.

"My first house I renovated was a Queenslander on The Range where we build in underneath and built a new deck,” Mrs Day said.

"You are just hooked after you do the first one.”

Day to Day Constructions have entered the newly renovated home into the Master Builders housing and construction awards which will take place next month.